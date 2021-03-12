Saints Reportedly Release Another Veteran Player To Clear Cap Space

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is working awfully hard to make sure his team is cap compliant by March 17. Though he started off in an awful spot a couple of weeks ago, he’s inching very close to that goal.

On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that New Orleans restructured Michael Thomas’ contract to free up $8.7 million in cap space. That wasn’t the only major move that Loomis made this morning.

After failing to find a trade partner, the Saints released defensive tackle Malcom Brown. He’s one of several impact players to get cut by the Saints. Kwon Alexander, Janoris Jenkins and Emmanuel Sanders were all released this week.

The Saints’ decision to cut Brown now has them at $12 million over the cap. That’s really impressive considering they were $100 over the projected cap back in February.

The Malcom Brown release takes the Saints to $12 million over the cap. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 12, 2021

Loomis still has a bit more work to do, but it seems like the hard part of his job is over.

The Saints have several options to get under the cap before March 17. They can cut veterans like Latavius Murray and Patrick Robinson, or they could extend their top players like Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk.

Rapoport announced earlier this week that New Orleans was interested in getting a long-term deal done with either Lattimore or Ramczyk. That would allow Loomis to significantly lower their cap number for the 2021 season.