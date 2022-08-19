Saints Reportedly Place Offensive Lineman On IR

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are quickly losing depth in the trenches.

Earlier this week, starting left tackle James Hurst suffered an injury during joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. Rookie tackle Trevor Penning also sustained an injury, albeit he returned to the field later that day.

On Thursday, the Saints waived offensive lineman Sage Doxtater with an injury designation. He got hurt during training camp.

Roughly 24 hours later, the Saints placed Forrest Lamp on injured reserve.

Lamp missed practice the other day for the Saints. This is yet another tough pill to swallow for the former second-round pick out of Western Kentucky.

Lamp spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2020, he started in all 16 games.

In 2021, the Buffalo Bills signed Lamp. He was released before the start of the season.

Lamp then appeared in one game for the Saints during the 2021 season. He was re-signed to a one-year deal in April.

With Lamp on injured reserve, the Saints will ask Derek Schweiger, Calvin Throckmorton and Khalique Washington to step up during the preseason.