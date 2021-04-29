Saints Reportedly Pursuing Major Trade On Draft Day

The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash earlier this month by trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the NFL Draft. But the New Orleans Saints are pursuing a major trade that could put that move to shame.

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Saints are trying to move up in the draft. But they don’t want to move up just a couple of spots – they want to move all the way up into the top 10.

“Saints trying to move alllll the way up into Top 10,” Glazer wrote.

But Glazer has a rude awakening for Saints fans thinking their team is moving up to draft the successor to Drew Brees. He tweeted shortly afterwards that their move into the top 10 would not be for a quarterback.

The Saints hold the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But they have plenty of tradable assets that they can conceivably move to climb into the teens, or maybe even the top 10.

The position the New Orleans Saints would most likely target outside of quarterback is cornerback. Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn are both believed to be top-15 picks.

But it should probably go without saying that a move like that wouldn’t go over well with Saints fans. While adding a cornerback would address a position of weakness, the team has a lot of uncertainty at quarterback.

So unless the cornerback the Saints are targeting is the second coming of Darrelle Revis or Charles Woodson, they might want to direct their resources elsewhere.

