Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back

The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021.

New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad on Tuesday, so Johnson will take one of their spots.

Johnson, 30, was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, and finished fourth in the offensive Rookie of the Year voting in his first season.

The 2016 campaign was Johnson's best, as he rushed for 1,239 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 80 passes for 879 yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Johnson suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 1 of the 2017 season, and has never come close to duplicating his 2016 production since.

He did have a brief resurgence for Houston in 2020, rushing for 691 yards and six touchdowns while gaining 4.7 yards per carry.