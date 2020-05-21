The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added some linebacker and special teams depth ahead of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Anthony Chickillo, a sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami (Florida), played for the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2019 season. The 27-year-old linebacker is now heading to the NFC South.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the Saints have signed the veteran NFL linebacker to a one-year deal. The linebacker’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the signing to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Former Steelers’ LB Anthony Chickillo reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints,” he tweeted.

Former Steelers’ LB Anthony Chickillo reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2020

Chickillo played in 11 games for the Steelers last season. He appeared in 65 games over five years during his time in Pittsburgh.

Saints Wire had some details on what his role might be in New Orleans:

His addition is probably going to push the Saints backups to compete for a role on special teams. Chickillo has played 1,190 snaps in the game’s third phase compared to 1,045 snaps on defense in his career. Last year, he played just 13% of the Steelers snaps on defense while playing 51% of their special teams snaps.

The Saints are coming off a strong 2019 regular season, finishing with one of the best records in the NFC, though they disappointed in the playoffs.

New Orleans will look to make a deeper run in 2020.