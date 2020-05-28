Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added to their offensive line depth ahead of the 2020 regular season.

New Orleans has reportedly signed former Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst. The Saints and the former Baltimore starter reportedly have a one-year deal.

Hurst, 28, played collegiately at North Carolina. He went undrafted coming out of college and signed with Baltimore. The former Tar Heels lineman became a full-time starter at left guard in 2017, starting all 16 games. He agreed to a four-year contract extension following that season.

The Ravens demoted Hurst during the 2019 season. He received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances in early 2020. Baltimore released him on March 16.

Hurst now joins the Saints for the 2020 season. He will have to sit out the first four games of the year.

Hurst could be a nice backup to Saints Pro Bowler Terron Armstead, who’s struggled to stay fully healthy in recent seasons.

New Orleans is coming off a strong 2019 regular season, going 13-3. The Saints then disappointed in the playoffs, losing at home to the Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

Sean Payton’s team is set to open the 2020 regular season on a big stage. The Saints will host Tom Brady and the Bucs in Week 1.