Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday.

Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022.

The Saints actually invited Costello for minicamp earlier this year. They must have seen enough potential in him to bring him back into the fold.

Costello started his college career at Stanford. In three seasons with the program, he had 6,151 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

After a nice run at Stanford, Costello transferred to Mississippi State. In six games, he had 1,283 passing yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He broke the SEC record for passing yards in a single game with 623 yards against LSU on Sept. 26, 2020.

Costello will join a depth chart that currently features Andy Dalton and Ian Book. It's unclear if he'll stay on the roster once Winston returns from his foot injury.