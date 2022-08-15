Saints Reportedly Signed Former 2nd Round Pick Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added an experienced piece to their linebacking corps.

New Orleans signed veteran linebacker Jon Bostic, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Bostic spent the last three seasons with the Washington Football Team/Commanders.

In his career, the 31-year-old has appeared in 106 games and started 81. Bostic has compiled 559 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

A second-round pick of the Chicago Bears out of Florida in 2013, Bostic spent two seasons in the Windy City before being traded to the New England Patriots early in the 2015 season. After appearing in 11 games for the Patriots, Bostic was traded to the Detroit Lions.

He missed the entire 2016 season with a foot injury before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts (2017) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2018).

Bostic will add depth to a Saints' linebacking unit that also includes star middle linebacker Demario Davis and impressive second-year weakside linebacker Pete Werner, as well as 2019 seventh-round pick Kaden Elliss, 2020 third-rounder Zack Baun and free agent signing Eric Wilson.