The Saints Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

The New Orleans Saints are hoping that the third time is the charm for them at the kicker position this season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing Brian Johnson off the Bears’ practice squad to become their new placekicker. He replaces Cody Parkey, who barely made it through one game with New Orleans.

Parkey injured his groin in pregame warmups on Sunday but managed to gut it out against the Washington Football Team. Parkey, who replaced Aldrick Rosas, New Orleans’ kicker for the first four games, converted 3-of-5 extra points in a 33-22 road win.

However, he had to go on IR this week, necessitating the move for Johnson.

The #Saints are signing kicker Brian Johnson off the #Bears practice squad, source said. He’ll head to the 53-man roster and by rule the UDFA from Virginia Tech must stay there for 3 games. https://t.co/BdzWqKY7Ok — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021

An ACC Honorable Mention performer in 2020 at Virginia Tech, Johnson finished his career with the Hokies with 54 made field goals in 71 attempts. He also was a perfect 131-for-131 on extra points, albeit from a shorter distance than he’ll kick them in the NFL.

Johnson was 14-of-22 for his career between 40-and-49 yards but only 4-for-11 from beyond 50 yards. He went undrafted this spring before latching on with Chicago’s taxi squad.

Now, he’ll be part of the Saints’ 53-man roster for at least the next three games.