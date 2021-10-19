Saints Are Reportedly Signing Notable Offensive Lineman

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly set to add some depth to their interior offensive line in the form of former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp.

Lamp, who started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2020, was a second-round pick back in 2017. However, he missed his entire rookie season because of a torn ACL and then played in only nine games combined in 2019 and 2020.

After staying healthy last season, Lamp signed with the Buffalo Bills this past offseason. However, he was placed on injured reserve on August 23 and waived shortly thereafter.

Since then, Lamp has worked out for multiple teams before now signing with New Orleans.

The Saints have been without starting center Erik McCoy and left tackle Terron Armstead, but both are expected back soon. Guard Cesar Ruiz has been filling in at center with Will Clapp and Calvin Throckmorton playing guard.

Lamp, as long as he is healthy, should provide another capable depth option for a New Orleans team that is 3-2 overall and in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt in the early going.