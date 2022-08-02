Saints Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Tight End

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints already have a crowded tight end room, but that won't stop them from adding more talent to that position group.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign tight end Chris Herndon IV.

Herndon spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in four passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

The New York Jets selected Herndon in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

Herndon hasn't been able to replicate his rookie year production, but he's still just 26 years old. He has time to rejuvenate his career.

Adam Trautman is listed as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart for the Saints.

Taysom Hill is expected to help out the Saints' tight end room this fall. He should give that unit a lift.



Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson and Lucas Krull are also vying for roster spots. They'll most likely compete with Herndon over the next month.