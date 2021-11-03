Saints Reportedly Tried To Trade For 1 Notable Wide Receiver

On Wednesday morning, New Orleans Saints fans received some tough news about veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Earlier this offseason, Thomas underwent ankle surgery and was expected to miss the start of the 2021 season. However, eight weeks into the season, Thomas still hasn’t suited up for the Saints.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed why. “Michael Thomas has a new issue with his ankle that necessitated an appointment with a specialist recently, sources say,” Rapoport reported.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Rapoport said Thomas’ return date is unknown. Rapoport then suggested the Saints tried to trade for a wide receiver shortly before the NFL trade deadline passed.

That wide receiver? New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton.

One possible trade target for the #Saints listed here: #Giants WR Darius Slayton. It just never quite came together. https://t.co/Ktwe4IuSgi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

A fifth-round pick by the New York Giants during the 2019 NFL draft, Slayton has shown promise during his three-year NFL career. The former Auburn standout has flashed in certain games, but struggled to remain consistent.

During his rookie season, Slayton racked up 740 yards and eight touchdowns and looked like he could emerge as a legitimate threat. After compiling 751 yards and three touchdowns in his second season, that talk died down.

Unfortunately it’s been a tough go for Slayton in his third year as he’s dealt with a few injuries. New York has a bevy of talented receivers, but they just can’t seem to stay healthy.

In the end a trade never materialized, so Slayton will remain in New York – for now.