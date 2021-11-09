Saints Reportedly Work Out 3 RBs After Latest Alvin Kamara Rumors

Alvin Kamara has really been the only consistent performer on offense for the Saints this season. Unfortunately, it sounds like he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury.

“Saints tried out three running backs today,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted on Tuesday. “Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week.”

Kamara did go into the medical tent during Sunday’s game against the Falcons. It was a brief trip for the All-Pro tailback, though.

With Kamara’s status for this week unknown at this time, the Saints have decided to work out a few running backs. Kerryon Johnson, Rodney Smith and Josh Adams were the three running backs that visited New Orleans this Tuesday.

Johnson, a former second-round pick, was cut by the 49ers in early October. He hasn’t signed with another team since then. His best season came in 2018, as he had 641 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards and four total touchdowns

Adams, meanwhile, was waived by the Jets after suiting up in 12 games for them. During that span, he had 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Smith has the least experience out of the three running backs that New Orleans brought in for a visit. However, he does have experience playing in the NFC South.