Saints Respond To Allegations Of Cam Jordan Faking Injury

Earlier this Saturday, it was announced that Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

The NFL announced at the start of December that it would discipline players, coaches and teams if fake injuries occur during a game.

With that said, the Saints were fined $350,000 for this alleged incident. Head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen received a $50,000 fine.

A few hours after this report surfaced, the Saints responded to these allegations. They will appeal all the fines they received.

"The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening," the team's statement read. "Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect."

If Jordan is seriously nursing an injury, the Saints might be able to dodge the league's fines.

Jordan shared his thoughts about the fine on Twitter.

"Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous- clearly aggravated something," Jordan wrote. "Then he told me how much the fine was and I been irked since."

The Saints are currently on their bye week.