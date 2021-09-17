Saints Get Big News On Timeline For Return To New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints released some fantastic, earlier-than-expected news on Friday.

According to team insider Nick Underhill, the team will return to New Orleans for their first home game of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

The Saints will return to its practice facilities next week in preparation for an away matchup against the New England Patriots. They’ve been using TCU practice facilities in Fort Worth, Texas as home base for the first two weeks of the season.

The Saints will return New Orleans after the Patriots game. Back here next week. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 17, 2021

The Saints’ first home game was originally supposed to take place against Green Bay in Week 1, but lingering effects of the devastating Hurricane Ida from early September delayed that home-opener. Instead, the team played its first game of the season against the Packers in Jacksonville.

Initial reports indicated that the Saints would not return to New Orleans for at least the first four weeks of the season. Today’s announcement cuts a couple weeks off that original prediction.

Coming off a 38-3 blowout win over the Packers, the Saints will head to Charlotte to face off against the Panthers on Sunday. After that, they’ll travel up to Foxboro to take on the Pats.

Caesars Superdome, which did not sustain any significant damage during the storm, will open its doors to fans once again on Oct. 3.