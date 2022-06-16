Saints Reveal Plan For Taysom Hill: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It sounds like you can officially end any thought of Tayson Hill being full-time QB1 for the New Orleans Saints.

However, don't consider him a full-time tight end, either, even if the Saints said he would be moving to the position this offseason.

On Thursday, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen said he views Hill as a "multi-position" weapon. The 31-year-old Swiss Army knife played tight end, Wildcat quarterback and special teams the last two years, in addition to starting nine games at quarterback.

"In other words, just because he is technically moving to TE, I would expect to see Hill in many of the same roles as years past in read-option packages and as a runner and on special teams," ESPN Saints writer Mike Triplett wrote.

If we had to guess by the responses to the news, most Saints fans are fine with Hill playing a this type of role, as long as he's not the starting QB.

Hill passed for 978 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions last season while also rushing for 374 yards and five scores.

HIs best season as a receiver came in 2019, when he hauled in 19 receptions for 234 yards and six touchdowns.