Saints Rookie Believed To Have Suffered Significant Injury

During this Tuesday's practice, New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday suffered an injury. The latest update on his status isn't promising at all.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Monday suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury.

This would be a tough pill to swallow for Monday, who was competing for a roster spot in New Orleans.

Garafolo pointed out that Monday received praise from Tyrann Mathieu for his overall ability and study habits.

Monday spent four years at Auburn, racking up 171 total tackles, eight passes defended, six sacks and five interceptions.

Despite having a productive career at the collegiate level, Monday wasn't selected in this year's draft.

The Saints signed Monday with the hope that he'd be able to make an immediate impact on special teams.

In the event that Monday is out for the rest of training camp, the Saints may consider bringing in another defensive back.

For now, the Saints have Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, Daniel Sorensen, Justin Evans and J.T. Gray as their possible options at safety. CJ Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams are also versatile enough to play the position.