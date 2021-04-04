The Saints Are Rumored To Like 1 NFL Draft Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a longterm answer at the quarterback position. New Orleans might have the answer already in Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston. If not, the Saints might look to get it via the NFL Draft.

According to reports, the Saints are rumored to really like one quarterback as a potential replacement for Drew Brees in New Orleans.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that New Orleans really “likes” Florida quarterback Kyle Trask as a potential Brees replacement.

Saints "like" Florida QB Kyle Trask as a potential long-term replacement for Drew Brees, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/CZwkTYb2ci — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 3, 2021

As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio notes, though, this could be a smokescreen for something else.

Teams spread bad things about players they really like in the hopes those players will slide. Teams also spread good things about players they don’t like in the hopes someone in front of them will take that player, pushing down the board a player that the team actually wants. Thus, we take with a grain of salt any pre-draft reports that a team is “high on” or “really likes” or “covets” or whatever any specific player. Although some teams are indeed foolish enough to let their true assessments slip, the more likely explanation is that the team in question would love to see that player’s stock inflate to the point that he’s gone before the team is on the clock, increasing the chances that someone the team really wants will still be there.

We’ll find out how the Saints really feel about Trask later this month. If New Orleans truly loves him, they could trade up and get him.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 29.