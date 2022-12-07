Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season.

Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6 weeks, and there's only five weeks remaining in the regular season.

Ingram, 32, played in 10 games for the Saints this year and rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown on 62 carries. A first-round pick of the Saints in 2011, he's had two stints in New Orleans, with the first one coming from 2011-18.

Ingram was traded back to the Saints midway through the 2021 campaign. If Monday was his final appearance with the franchise, it was a cruel way to go out, and not just because Ingram got hurt.

The veteran running back also apologized for stepping out of bounds and failing to secure a late first down, which led to New Orleans blowing a 16-3 lead in the final 5:31.

"I'm sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad," Ingram tweeted. "I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better."