Saints Send Message To Buccaneers As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rivals on the field, but there are things in life that trump football.

With Hurricane Ian making landfall and wreaking destruction in Florida, the Saints sent a supportive message to their NFC South constituents on Twitter this afternoon.

"Thinking of our friends at the @Buccaneers as Hurricane Ian approaches," the Saints tweeted. "We know the unsettling feeling far too well and hope everyone stays safe during this storm. We are here to help."

Of course, the Saints have experience with approaching storms, most notably the devastating Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

Hurricane Ian is already causing alarming damage throughout Florida. The Bucs are scheduled to play at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

As of now, there has been no change to the status of the game, even as the Bucs have evacuated Tampa for Miami.

If the matchup is moved, a contingency plan has been developed which would allow the Bucs and Chiefs to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.