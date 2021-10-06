The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad on Wednesday. Jones was sent to the injured reserve, where he’ll miss at least the next three weeks.

Armstead, who last saw action in a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, was among a group of ballcarriers that worked out for the Saints earlier this week following the injury to Jones. Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, Brian Hill and Ito Smith were also present, but New Orleans opted to go with the former fifth-round pick.

Armstead arrived in the NFL in 2019 out of Temple with the Jaguars and played in all 16 games, primarily on special teams, his rookie year. He also tallied 35 carries for 108 yards, as well as 14 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Armstead’s sophomore season was thrown off-track by COVID-19. The young ballcarrier landed on Jacksonville’s reserve/COVID-19 list on multiple instances and was eventually ruled out for the year due to the virus. He later revealed that he has been hospitalized twice due to significant respiratory issues.

Armstead was waived by the Jaguars this May and briefly signed with the New York Giants. He was waived again on June 24.

As of right now, Armstead will head to the practice squad, but the Saints will have time to elevate him to the active roster before Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. If not, New Orleans will be left with Alvin Kamara, Ty Montgomery, Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo as options out of the backfield.