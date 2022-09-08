Saints Sign Offensive Lineman To Major Contract Extension Days Before Season-Opener

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are keeping center Erik McCoy around for the long haul.

On Thursday, McCoy's agency announced that he agreed to a long-term extension with the Saints.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Saints have signed McCoy to a five-year deal that's worth up to $63.75 million. This contract includes over $40 million in guarantees.

By getting this extension out of the way, the Saints no longer have to worry about McCoy's rookie deal expiring at the end of the 2022 season.

McCoy has been an impact player for the Saints since being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Over the past three seasons, McCoy has started in every game he has played in. When healthy, he's one of the most athletic centers in the entire league.

McCoy could validate the Saints' decision to give him a lucrative contract by having a Pro Bowl season this fall.

The Saints will kick off their regular-season slate on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.