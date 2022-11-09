Saints Sign Veteran Running Back After Mark Ingram Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Saints worked out running backs Derrick Gore, Jaquan Hardy and Antonio Williams. They ultimately agreed to terms on a contract with Gore.

Gore, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He finished the season with 256 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Mark Ingram currently out due to a knee injury, it makes sense for New Orleans to add another option to its backfield.

Alvin Kamara has received the bulk of the touches this season. Perhaps Gore can take some of the pressure off the All-Pro running back.

That being said, Gore may need a few weeks to familiarize himself with the Saints' playbook.

Next up for the Saints is a showdown with the Steelers. The expectation is that Ingram will be ruled out for that game.

The Saints could potentially utilize Dwayne Washington more moving forward. He received three carries in the team's loss to the Ravens on Monday night.