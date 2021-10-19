Saints Reportedly Signing Former Pro Bowl Running Back

Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints brought in a handful of running backs for a workout. On Tuesday, the team officially added some depth to that position group.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad.

Miller only appeared in one game during the 2020 season, hauling in two passes for six yards. He missed the entire 2019 season due to a torn ACL.

It’s fair to question if Miller’s best days in the NFL are behind him. That being said, he’s a veteran tailback who has proven that he can be a capable playmaker on the ground and through the air.

During the 2018 season, Miller had 973 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards and six total touchdowns for the Houston Texans.

Saints are signing former Pro-Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad today, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus . — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2021

With Tony Jones Jr. currently dealing with an ankle injury, the Saints need another running back to step up and take some of the pressure off Alvin Kamara.

Miller isn’t the only running back on the Saints who could potentially help out Kamara over the next few games. Devine Ozigbo and Dwayne Washington could potentially provide an impact for Sean Payton’s squad.

The Saints will be back in action next Monday against the Seattle Seahawks. It’ll be interesting to see how Payton handles his running back rotation.