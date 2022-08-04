Saints Signing Kiko Alonso: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Will Dissly #88 of the Seattle Seahawks completes a pass against Kiko Alonso #54 of the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter during their game at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

When Kiko Alonso last played in the NFL in 2019, it was as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Now, the veteran linebacker is getting another opportunity in the Big Easy. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing Alonso after he worked out with the team earlier today.

"He hasn't played since 2019, but is in shape and the Saints will take a shot given his familiarity," Rapoport tweeted.

After spending 2019 with the Saints, Alonso was placed on the reserve/PUP list to start the 2020 season. New Orleans then traded him to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal for linebacker Kwon Alexander.

We're not sure how much Alonso has left in the tank, but the Saints, and their fans, are about to find out.

Alonso was a second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and was most famously traded straight up to the Eagles for running back LeSean McCoy in the 2015 offseason.

In 86 career NFL games, he has made 588 tackles, intercepted 10 passes, recovered seven fumbles and compiled three sacks.