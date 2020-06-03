Saints Star Appears To Have A Message For Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan has weighed in on Drew Brees’ latest comments regarding protesting during the national anthem.

Brees told Yahoo Sports’ David Roberts that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country” in regards to players potentially resuming pregame protests this season in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other current events.

Several people, including Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, have come out and criticized Brees for focusing on the method and not the reasons for such protests. Now, Jordan has offered his thoughts.

The five-time Pro-Bowler, who has spent his entire career with the Saints, took to Twitter to share his opinion.

“I’ve been told countless times, believe only half of what you see and none of what you hear,” Jordan wrote. “Idk bout it. I do know Actions speak louder than words. I’ve been told that a plenty… show me.”

After the initial backlash from his comments, Brees attempted to clarify himself to ESPN’s Mike Triplett.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” he told Triplett. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

Of course, no one is criticizing Brees for standing or his reasons for doing so. But it’s fair to wonder why he seems to be understating or deliberately missing the mark on why others may not feel the same as him.