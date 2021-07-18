Look: Saints Star Has Blunt Message For Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts joined this year’s draft as one of the most talented non-quarterback rookies in the class. After an electric junior season at Florida, the tight end landed on the Atlanta Falcons, where he figures to be an instant threat in the passing game.

However, at least one division rival doesn’t seem to be afraid of what Pitts can do.

New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan was paying close attention to what the Falcons would do with the No. 4 overall pick and wasn’t surprised when the team took the breakout tight end. Although the defensive end has respect for the incoming rookie, he thinks that Pitts might not be strong enough to line up up across from him.

“He’s a little light in the ass to be a tight end,” Jordan said on the Bleacher Report Draft Show. “But when you think about what he’s doing as a receiver type, he’s doing everything. When you think about maybe the only tight end we saw this last season that’s sort of comparable is Darren Waller. In my mind, I kind of treat [Pitts] like Jimmy Graham. He’s one of those tall guys who can go up and get it, which is going to pose a problem for most teams.

“I can’t do nothing but be excited about the matchup that’s to come… As long as he’s detached from the line and not attached to the line, cause then I have to detach him from his body,” the Saints defensive end concluded.

Pitts clocked in at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, but has a fairly slender build. Jordan is right to point out that the rookie tight end may struggle to block on the inside to start off his NFL career.

However, the Falcons should be able to use the 20-year-old Pitts in a variety of ways on offense. Already, reports indicate that new head coach Arthur Smith plans to line up the tight end on the outside and in the slot to best take advantage of his skills.

Pitts was unstoppable at Florida last year, as he hauled in 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named a unanimous All-American and saw his stock skyrocket just in time for the 2021 draft.

The move to the NFL won’t be easy for Pitts, but he boasts the physical attributes and skills needed to thrive at the next level, regardless of where he lines up in Atlanta.