Saints Star Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers

No one can ever accuse Saints defensive end Cam Jordan of not speaking his mind – especially about his team’s division rivals.

In a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Jordan shared his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their quarterback Tom Brady. Simply put, he believes that Brady and the Bucs are battling for second place in the NFC South.

Cam Jordan took it a step further, calling Brady “the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees.” But he conceded that the Saints have a tough task ahead of them.

“They’ve got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we’ve got a head-to-head two times a year,” Jordan said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in (Chris) Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that’s fighting for second place.”

The Bucs have their work cut out for them, too. They currently boast the longest playoff drought in the NFC, and the second-longest in the NFL.

The Saints, on the other hand, are coming off their third-straight NFC South title and gone 37-11 since 2017.

New Orleans is also currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Bucs.

One thing is for sure: The Saints-Bucs games this coming season will be must-see TV.