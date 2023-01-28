Saints Star Has Hilarious Message For Coach Who Left To Division Rival

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Saints officially lost co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to the Falcons on Friday.

Nielsen will be the defensive coordinator in Atlanta for the 2023 season. He'll replace longtime coach Dean Pees.

Immediately after the Falcons announced this hire, Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan rushed to Twitter to share his thoughts on Nielsen's latest career move.

In typical Cam Jordan fashion, he took a shot at the Falcons in his congratulatory tweet.

"Ryan to Dc job was inevitable," Jordan wrote on Twitter. "Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity. Wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him."

Jordan knows just how vital Nielsen was to the Saints' defensive line.

Since Nielsen joined the Saints in 2017, their defense has recorded 281 sacks, which is the second most in the league during that span.

The Saints will have to find a worthy replacement for Nielsen this offseason.