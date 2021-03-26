Saints Star Marshon Lattimore Reportedly Arrested In Cleveland

Marshon Lattimore is one of the brightest young cornerbacks in the NFL and is in line for a massive contract extension after the 2021 season. But he may have put all of that in jeopardy following an arrest in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland.com, Lattimore was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of receiving stolen. The New Orleans Saints star was booked in Cuyahoga County Jail, but has not yet been charged.

Further details of Lattimore’s arrest have not yet been released. However, Cleveland.com reported that the arrest came at the hands of Cleveland police’s gang investigators.

Obviously we don’t know the full story and must wait before passing judgment on what may have transpired. But for an incident like this to occur in a contract year, Lattimore is going to have a very hard time earning the trust of the Saints back.

Marshon Lattimore was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and quickly proved to be an impact player for New Orleans. He earned Pro Bowl and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after posting five interceptions, a pick six and 18 passes defended.

He led the NFL in fumble return yards the following season but missed the Pro Bowl. However, he returned to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.

Saints fans are understandably nervous about the situation with Lattimore, especially now that he’s expected to be vital to their defense.

Let’s hope that this is all a misunderstanding rather than something considerably worse.