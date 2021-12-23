Saints Reportedly Lose Top 2 Quarterbacks For Game vs. Dolphins

Earlier this Thursday, it was reported that Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian was going to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. A few hours later, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that Taysom Hill is also going to be placed on the list.

With Hill and Siemian on track to miss Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, the Saints are expected to start Ian Book at quarterback.

Book will be the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Saints this season.

The Saints selected Book in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft. He had an exceptional career at Notre Dame, throwing for 8,948 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Of course, there’s still a chance that Book could end up on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That would be the worst-case scenario for the Saints.

If Book does get the start on Monday night, he’ll have a chance to show what he can do on the NFL stage. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed what he sees in Book earlier this year.

“Very good with off-schedule throws and making plays outside the pocket,” said Brees, via ESPN. “He comes across as a great competitor. His teammates loved him at Notre Dame.”

Hopefully, the Saints can slow down their COVID-19 outbreak. If not, Book could end up missing out on a golden opportunity here.