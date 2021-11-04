Saints Get Good News On Quarterback Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints appear to be getting Taysom Hill back just as the team has some uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Hill has missed the last two games with a concussion but practiced fully today. With starter Jameis Winston out for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL, it seems likely that Hill will see additional action at QB in the coming weeks.

Trevor Siemian stepped in and performed admirably after Winston went down during Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay. Head coach Sean Payton could opt to stick with him as New Orleans’ starting quarterback this weekend, or he could insert Hill as QB1.

Even if Siemian does start, we’d expect Hill to continue to be used situationally, at least for now.

In five games this season, Hill has rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, with two of those scores coming in a loss to the New York Giants in Week 4. The BYU product has also caught three passes for 37 yards.

Hill has attempted only four passes so far, completing three for 12 yards. His other attempt was intercepted by Giants cornerback James Bradberry.

The Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.