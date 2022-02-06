There Are Now Just 2 NFL Teams Without A Head Coach

The Miami Dolphins are the latest NFL team to lock in a head coaching hire, leaving two teams still without a leader heading into Super Bowl week.

Only the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints are coach-less at this point after Miami hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel Sunday evening. Both teams could hires wrapped up in the next few days.

The Texans are reportedly down to Josh McCown and Brian Flores for their vacancy, with McCown looking like the favorite despite his lack of coaching experience.

As for the Saints, they just interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy today, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is the perceived top candidate.

In total, there have been seven head coaches hired this cycle: Matt Eberflus (Bears), Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos), Brian Daboll (Giants), Doug Pederson (Jaguars), Josh McDaniels (Raiders), Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) and McDaniel.

McDaniel, 37, whose is multiracial, is the only minority head coach hired thus far.