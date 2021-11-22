Saints Tight End Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

Not much went right for the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the bad news from the weekend carried over into Monday when the team learned that a notable tight end suffered a significant injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Saints tight end Adam Trautman sustained a sprained MCL during the Week 11 game against the Eagles. He’ll now miss approximately 4-6 weeks to recover.

Trautman was forced to leave Sunday’s game with the injury after he went to the ground hard following a 17-yard catch. He limped off the field, favoring his left leg, and into the team’s medical tent.

The injury was a devastating blow to Trautman’s best performance of the season for the Saints. Before leaving the game in the fourth quarter, the second-year tight end made five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Saints’ TE Adam Trautman suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Nevertheless, Trautman’s effort wasn’t enough to boost New Orleans to the win on Sunday. The Saints dug themselves a massive hole in the first half and were unable to mount a comeback, despite scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the Trautman injury is just the latest setback for a New Orleans team that’s been plagued with injuries all season long. With starting quarterback, Jameis Winston already out for the year, the Saints injury report on Monday was still full of important contributors, including Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

New Orleans has already dropped three games in a row and will now have to return to action short-handed and on a short week of rest. At 5-5, the Saints are all of the sudden in danger of falling out of the NFC playoff picture.

The road ahead won’t get much easier as New Orleans prepares to welcome in the Buffalo Bills for a Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday.