The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Team Creating An ‘Optional’ Bubble For Its Players

Sean Payton talking to Drew Brees before a Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 and head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints talk prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NBA bubble is working, so why won’t the NFL implement a similar concept? The New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to give it a try.

The NBA is the using the bubble to promising results so far. The concept itself is simple. The bubble keeps players in one location for the entirety of the season, and doesn’t allow players to leave the bubble campus. As long as players abide by the rules, it greatly reduces the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the NBA’s success, the NFL isn’t going to incorporate a bubble for the 2020 season. But the New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to create a bubble of their own.

Saints’ owner Gayle Benson has rented out four floors of a hotel located in downtown New Orleans. The hotel will serve as an optional “bubble-like atmosphere” for players, staff and executives for the duration of training camp.

Other NFL teams may want to implement a similar strategy. The NFL has made it clear its moving forward with the 2020 season, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The Saints’ bubble strategy should help greatly reduce the risk of a team-wide outbreak – an issue the MLB is dealing with at the moment. Any outbreaks within the NFL could wind up causing the season’s cancellation.

New Orleans is clearly doing all it can to ensure the health of its players and staff during this turbulent time.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.