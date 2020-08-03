NFL Team Creating An ‘Optional’ Bubble For Its Players

The NBA bubble is working, so why won’t the NFL implement a similar concept? The New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to give it a try.

The NBA is the using the bubble to promising results so far. The concept itself is simple. The bubble keeps players in one location for the entirety of the season, and doesn’t allow players to leave the bubble campus. As long as players abide by the rules, it greatly reduces the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the NBA’s success, the NFL isn’t going to incorporate a bubble for the 2020 season. But the New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to create a bubble of their own.

Saints’ owner Gayle Benson has rented out four floors of a hotel located in downtown New Orleans. The hotel will serve as an optional “bubble-like atmosphere” for players, staff and executives for the duration of training camp.

As @peter_king reported in today's #FMIA column, the #Saints are creating a mini-bubble environment at a downtown hotel for training camp. About 150 of the 180 team employees/players will end up in the hotel through the first week of September. The hotel is not open for guests. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 3, 2020

Other NFL teams may want to implement a similar strategy. The NFL has made it clear its moving forward with the 2020 season, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The Saints’ bubble strategy should help greatly reduce the risk of a team-wide outbreak – an issue the MLB is dealing with at the moment. Any outbreaks within the NFL could wind up causing the season’s cancellation.

New Orleans is clearly doing all it can to ensure the health of its players and staff during this turbulent time.