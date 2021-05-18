Saints Undrafted Rookie OL Has Reportedly Retired

An undrafted free agent who signed with the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 NFL Draft has reportedly retired.

Offensive lineman Alex Hoffman has decided to retire, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

Hoffman spent four years at Carroll College. He began his collegiate career at quarterback before transitioning to play offensive lineman. Yes, you read that correctly.

The position change paid dividends, too. Hoffman was a two-time First-Team All-Conference tackle in the Frontier Conference.

After going undrafted last month, the Saints signed Hoffman as an undrafted free agent. But his professional career has come to a swift end.

As Alex Hoffman moves on from football, the New Orleans Saints are moving into a new era of the organization’s history.

Drew Brees retired this off-season. Jameis Winston is expected to over as his successor, though Taysom Hill remains in the picture.

Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick, has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career. But turnovers have always been an issue. If he can limit interceptions, New Orleans may not see much of a drop-off this upcoming season.

The Saints added several new players to their roster through the 2021 NFL Draft. They spent their first-round pick on former Houston defensive end Payton Turner and also added former Notre Dame star QB Ian Book in the fourth round. Both were considered surprising selections, but Sean Payton clearly likes both prospects.

New Orleans will be an interesting team to follow this upcoming season as the organization moves on from the Brees era.