Saints Veteran Comments On Thursday’s Team Meeting

A handful of players on the New Orleans Saints expressed their frustration with Drew Brees on Wednesday due to his comments on the national anthem. This situation is far from fixed, but it sounds like the team is trying to get back on the same page.

New Orleans held a virtual team meeting this afternoon to discuss what transpired this week. Considering the way teammates put Brees on blast yesterday, it almost would have made no sense if the Saints didn’t gather for a meeting.

ESPN reporter Mike Triplett spoke to Saints punter Thomas Morstead about the meeting. Though specifics weren’t shared, Morstead called the meeting a “vulnerable and necessary” conversation for the team.

Triplett also said that it seems like players remain disappointed with Brees’ recent comments, but they believe the future Hall of Famer will do “everything in his power to try and make things right.”

Reached out to Saints P/ NFLPA executive committee member Thomas Morstead, who declined to share any specifics of what team discussed in an hourlong virtual meeting Thursday. But he said it was a “vulnerable” and “necessary” conversation, “not only for our team, but just as men.” — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 4, 2020

Dianna Russini from ESPN also added a few tidbits on the meeting. It appears that conversations “got real” between Brees and his teammates.

An unnamed player told Russini that “We love Drew through it all,” so that should be a positive sign as the team prepares for the 2020 season.

The Saints met virtually as a team today and spent the entire meeting discussing the last few days. QB Drew Brees addressed the team and apologized. I was told by one player "it got real in their discussions, it was emotional" Another player added "We love Drew through it all" — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 4, 2020

Brees has the platform and resources to inspire others if he indeed makes things right in the future. Fans in Louisiana are hurting right now, yet bridges have not been burned at this point – you can’t say the same about jerseys though.

The next few months will be crucial for Brees’ reputation not as a player, but as a person.