As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon.

Harris, who played on Thursday night in the Saints’ loss to the Bills, was sentenced to a year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence during a traffic incident in July.

The Saints figured a suspension was coming once Harris’ case was closed. The timing of this report, however, is quite unfortunate.

#Saints WR Deonte Harris is appealing a 3-game suspension for a DUI, sources say, but it will almost certainly be served soon. My story on the issue and the timing: https://t.co/yC2emcLtkO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

It’s no secret the Saints’ offense is struggling this season, averaging just 23.4 points per game.

If Harris’ suspension is upheld, the Saints will be down yet another playmaker. They’re already missing Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk and Michael Thomas.

Harris has been one of the few bright spots on offense for the Saints this year. He has 27 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Saints did add Malcolm Perry to their roster earlier this week, so perhaps he’ll take over Harris’ role on offense. That is, of course, if Harris doesn’t win his appeal.