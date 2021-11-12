Saints Will Be Without 3 Starters vs. Titans This Weekend

The hits just keep on coming for the Saints. On Friday, the team ruled out three key players for this weekend’s matchup against the Titans.

It was becoming evident that Saints running back Alvin Kamara would miss this Sunday’s game. He’s dealing with a mild knee sprain that he sustained in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they’ll also be without left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson this weekend.

Armstead has been playing through injuries for the majority of this season. Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, was carted off the field last Sunday with a foot injury.

Let’s also not forget the Saints are without kicker Wil Lutz, offensive guard Andrus Peat, quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Saints coach Sean Payton has instilled a “next man up” mentality in his football team, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to overcome these three losses.

With Armstead, Gardner-Johnson and Kamara out this Sunday, the Saints will ask several role players to step up. Not only do the Saints need a big performance from Mark Ingram this weekend, they need Calvin Throckmorton and P.J. Williams to show they can handle larger workloads.

Kickoff for the Saints-Titans game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.