On Thanksgiving, the Saints will honor the greatest player to ever suit up for the franchise. The team just announced that it will host a halftime ceremony for Drew Brees next Thursday.

Brees retired from the Saints following the 2020 season. He finished his NFL career with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdowns.

Saints owner Gayle Benson has released a statement on next Thursday’s ceremony. She believes it’ll be the perfect opportunity to honor Brees.

“Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization,” Benson said. “While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way – on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football.”

Drew Brees will be featured at halftime on Thanksgiving for the Saints home game against the Bills pic.twitter.com/0094IRs23p — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) November 17, 2021

Brees, who’ll be broadcasting the Bills-Saints game on Thanksgiving for NBC, sounds very excited about his return to New Orleans.

“My family and I are forever grateful for all the incredible moments we shared together with the city of New Orleans and Who Dat Nation,” Brees said. “What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world.”

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network added that every fan in attendance next Thursday will receive a commemorative “Thank You Drew” rally towel.

Kickoff for the Bills-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Caesars Superdome should be rocking for that game, especially during Brees halftime ceremony.