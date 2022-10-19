Saints Will Likely Be Without Key Offensive Lineman vs. Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Andrus Peat #75 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Carolina Panthers during a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are a walking MASH unit heading into tomorrow night's game against Arizona.

Quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston are banged up, and so are wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas, who both missed practice on Tuesday.

Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore and tight end Adam Trautman also sat out yesterday's session, as did offensive lineman Andrus Peat. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peat is doubtful to play on Thursday.

"New Orleans guard Andrus Peat suffered a pec strain last week and source said he's considered week-to-week," Rapoport tweeted this morning. "That indicates he'll miss this week."

Peat, who is in his eighth season with the Saints, has started five of New Orleans' first six games. He missed Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London after suffering a concussion against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

The Saints and Cardinals both enter tomorrow's game at 2-4 and in desperate need of a win. They will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.