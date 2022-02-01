Saints Will Reportedly Add 1 More Head Coaching Candidate

A new head coaching candidate has entered the mix for the New Orleans Saints.

Sean Payton retired from coaching, probably only temporarily, last week. The Saints have since been setting up interviews with various candidates.

New Orleans’ latest interview for the head coaching position will be in-house. The Saints reportedly plan to interview special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi later this week.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo has the latest:

“#Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi will interview for the team’s head coaching job later this week, sources say,” Garafolo said on Twitter. “Rizzi has been with New Orleans since 2019, shortly after he interviewed for the #Dolphins’ HC job.”

The Saints have been plenty busy since Sean Payton’s retirement.

They have interviews scheduled with Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Others could be in the mix as well.

