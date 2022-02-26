Saints Will Reportedly Enter Contract Talks With Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints are one of many teams that’ll be in the quarterback market this offseason. That being said, it sounds like they have one free agent on their radar.

According to NFL Network’s Jim Trotter, the Saints will eventually enter contract negotiations with Jameis Winston.

“The system is in place, and the investment in Jameis makes me believe that’s the guy they’ll want to go after,” Trotter said. “My understanding is that if they have not already opened contract talks with him, they will very shortly.”

Winston was having a steady season with the Saints before suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to going down with an ACL injury, Winston had 1,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The focus is on the Saints quarterback situation here, with @JamesPalmerTV and me. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/pM1O6f2hWU — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 25, 2022

It’s worth noting that Winston won’t be the only option the Saints consider at quarterback.

“They’re going to explore every option as it relates to that position, meaning the draft, trades and free agency,” Trotter added.

The Saints are entering a new era this offseason. With Sean Payton no longer at the helm, it’s imperative they make the right decision at quarterback for the 2022 season and beyond.

Will Jameis Winston be the Saints’ starting quarterback next season? Only time will tell.