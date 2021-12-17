2 Saints Starting Offensive Linemen Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints‘ offense will be missing two key contributors when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Moments ago, offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were officially ruled out.

Armstead and Ramczyk didn’t participate in any of the three practice sessions this week. Both players are currently nursing knee injuries.

Ramczyk hasn’t played since Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Armstead, meanwhile, played in last week’s game against the New York Jets.

With both Armstead and Ramczyk out, James Hurst will slide into one of the starting tackle spots this Sunday. As for the other opening in the starting lineup, it’ll be occupied by either Caleb Benenoch or Jordan Mills.

Tight end Garrett Griffin was also listed out on the Saints’ final injury report. Kaden Elliss and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, however, were listed as questionable.

To make matters worse for the Saints, they’ll also be without head coach Sean Payton. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the Saints. It’ll be a nice audition for the former Raiders head coach.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET. This NFC South showdown will air on NBC.