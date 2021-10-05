Saints Worked Out Several Notable Running Backs Today

New Orleans Saints backup running back Tony Jones Jr. had to be carted off the field on Sunday due to an ankle injury. As of now, he’s currently expected to be sidelined three-to-four weeks.

With Jones out for at least the next few weeks, the Saints worked out a plethora of running backs this Tuesday. This afternoon’s workout session included Ryquell Armstead, Brian Hill, Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller and Ito Smith.

Johnson and Miller are the two biggest names on this list, as the former is a very capable receiver out of the backfield.

Hill and Smith are also intriguing options for the Saints due to their familiarity with the NFC South. Last season, Hill had 465 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards for the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s worth noting that New Orleans may want a running back who can bring a change of pace to the offense. If that’s the case, Armstead could potentially make the Saints’ roster. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2020 season due to complications from COVID-19.

The Saints should sign one of these five running backs within the next 24 hours, especially since they have a game coming up against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

In the event New Orleans doesn’t sign a running back for its Week 5 matchup, the backfield will feature just Alvin Kamara, Ty Montgomery and Dwayne Washington.