Saints WR Michael Thomas Has 2-Word Message For Roger Goodell

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was reportedly behind the powerful Black Lives Matter video that featured several of the league’s star players.

The video, tweeted out on Thursday night, took direct aim at the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, asking for action in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state,” the players said in unison. “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to the video on Friday night. The league tweeted it out on its official account:

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter,” the NFL tweeted.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Thomas, who was reportedly one of the players behind the video, responded to Goodell with a simple message.

“Well said,” he wrote.

Well said Roger ✊🏾 https://t.co/IwqNZKGcY0 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 5, 2020

It’s fair to be skeptical of the NFL due to its recent history, especially concerning Colin Kaepernick, but this could be a big step.