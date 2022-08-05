NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

An ankle injury has kept Michael Thomas off the football field since the 2020 season, but the All-Pro wideout is ready to reintroduce himself to the NFL world.

On Friday morning, multiple reporters for the New Orleans Saints revealed that Thomas has been dominant in one-on-one drills at training camp.

John Hendrix of Saints News Network reported that Thomas "is on fire" against Paulson Adebo this Friday.

As you'd expect, Saints fans are thrilled that Thomas is performing well at camp.

Ross Jackson of Locked On Saints also had a glowing review of Thomas this Friday, tweeting, "Great routes, violent cuts, and great hands."

Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp, but it didn't take long for him to rejoin his teammates on the practice field.

When healthy, Thomas is one of the best wideouts in the NFL. In 2019, he broke the record for most receptions in a single season.

If Thomas can revert to his 2019 form, the Saints will be a legitimate contender in the NFC.