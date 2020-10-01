Saints WR On NFL Officiating: What’s Going On With These Refs?

There’s no love lost between the New Orleans Saints and NFL officials, that’s for sure. Even though Emmanuel Sanders has only been part of the team for a few months, he already sees why his franchise has an issue with officiating.

During an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED’s ’17 Weeks’ podcast, Sanders talked about the questionable calls he’s seen go against his team. His comments were eye-opening to say the least.

“I’ve never seen the type of calls that they’re calling on the team over and over and over,” Sanders said. “I’ve never been a part of a team where we’re the second most penalized team. Now just being on the sideline it’s weird to see the penalties that happen. I’ve been in the league 11 years, I’ve never seen the calls that they make and then the calls that we don’t get, you know?”

Sanders wasn’t done talking about the league’s officiating through three games, as he also said “Sometimes I sit back and analyze like what the heck is going on with these refs?”

Emmanuel Sanders said he’s never seen games officiated the way Saints games are officiated on UNINTERRUPTED’s ‘17 Weeks’ Podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora pic.twitter.com/62Q2loDOG5 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 1, 2020

New Orleans has given up by the far the most yards on defense because of penalties. Some of the penalties are warranted, but there have also been plenty of ticky-tack calls.

Last weekend, the Saints gave up 83 yards in penalties alone. The Packers, on the other hand, were only penalized twice.

Sanders isn’t blaming the Saints’ struggles solely on officiating. The defense has been abysmal through three weeks, and it’s safe to say the offense isn’t as explosive as it once was under Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

The Saints will try to bounce back this weekend against the Lions.

