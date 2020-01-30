Sean Payton Addresses The Drew Brees Retirement Rumors

One of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL could retire this offseason, as Drew Brees isn’t ready to commit to another season with the New Orleans Saints. However, head coach Sean Payton doesn’t seem too worried about all the retirement rumors.

Brees proved this season that he can still perform well at 41 years old. He threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 11 starts for the Saints.

While there is an argument to be made for why Brees should walk away from the game of football, Payton believes his quarterback can still play in the NFL.

Payton briefly spoke to TMZ Sports about his veteran quarterback.

“Listen, I think he’s playing at a high level,” Payton said. “He’ll know (what decision to make). He’s doing well.”

Here’s the exchange between Payton and TMZ:

There were rumors circulating this week that said Payton would be interested in handing the offense over to Taysom Hill if Brees doesn’t return.

Although the Saints have confidence in Hill, the reality is Brees still gives them the best chance to win a Super Bowl.

Fans in New Orleans are anxiously waiting for Brees to reveal his offseason decision, but he did say he need about a month to process all of this.