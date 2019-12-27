Sean Payton Addresses Possibility Of Signing Antonio Brown

On Friday morning, the NFL world received surprising news when Antonio Brown revealed he was working out for the New Orleans Saints.

Brown posted a video on social media announcing the workout, but later deleted it. ESPN insider Adam Schefter then confirmed the former New England Patriot was working out for the Saints.

After the workout, Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed the potential of bringing in Antonio Brown.

Payton revealed the Saints worked out six receivers on Friday morning, consisting of veterans and practice squad eligible players. He said the team needs to understand Brown’s standing with the NFL before adding him to the fold.

Sean Payton said the Saints would need to get clarity from the league on whether Antonio Brown would be eligible to play this postseason if they signed him. Said for now they’re doing their due diligence and he was one of six receivers they auditioned. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 27, 2019

Reporters asked Payton if he thinks Brown will be eligible to play once he signs with a new team.

“Good question,” Payton said. “That’s the information we’ve got to get from the league if we were going to go down that road.”

The NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault is likely one of the reasons teams haven’t taken a shot on Brown until now. NFL insiders expect Brown to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List if he returns to the league.

Stay tuned for the latest on Brown and his potential new home.